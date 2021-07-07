UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Hold Consultations On Haiti Thursday Morning - Source

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

UN Security Council to Hold Consultations on Haiti Thursday Morning - Source

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday morning at the request of the United States and Mexico to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a diplomatic source at the UN told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The request by Mexico and the US supported by Kenya, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Tunisia was duly noted and the Security Council  intends to hold consultations on HaÃ¯ti tomorrow morning," the source said.

The source added the consultations would take place after a meeting on the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel scheduled for 10 a.m. (EDT).

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Tunisia United States Kenya Mexico Niger Haiti

Recent Stories

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

2 minutes ago

Fears of 'Spiral of Violence' Rise as Haitian Pres ..

1 minute ago

President appoints Syed Zahoor Agha as new Governo ..

1 minute ago

Ghulam Sarwar visits CAA Headquarters

1 minute ago

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.