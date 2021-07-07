UN Security Council to Hold Consultations on Haiti Thursday Morning - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday morning at the request of the United States and Mexico to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a diplomatic source at the UN told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The request by Mexico and the US supported by Kenya, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Tunisia was duly noted and the Security Council intends to hold consultations on HaÃ¯ti tomorrow morning," the source said.

The source added the consultations would take place after a meeting on the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel scheduled for 10 a.m. (EDT).