UN Security Council To Hold Debate On Conflict, Food Insecurity On May 19 - US Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 11:10 PM

UN Security Council to Hold Debate on Conflict, Food Insecurity on May 19 - US Ambassador

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The UN Security Council on May 19 will hold a debate on the link between conflict and food insecurity around the world as part of the United States' presidency of this body during the month of May, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

"Once again, we will bring a spotlight to conflict as a driver of food insecurity. To address this growing crisis, the United States will convene a Security Council open debate on May 19 to examine the nexus between conflict and food security," Thomas-Greenfield said during a press briefing.

The ambassador said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been invited to New York to chair the debate.

The UN Security Council will consider the necessary steps to be taken to ensure food supplies do not cause conflict or instability in fragile states, Thomas-Greenfield added.

The meeting was scheduled amid increased discussions of the impact of Western sanctions against Russia on global food supplies, particularly in Africa and the middle East.

