UN Security Council To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Hamas Leader Killing
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2024) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday after Hamas said its political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by an Israeli strike on Iran's capital, the Russian presidency of the council said.
The meeting, requested by Iran and supported by representatives of Russia, China and Algeria, is scheduled for 4:00 pm (2000 GMT), said a spokesman for the Russian presidency, which holds the rotating leadership of the council.
Separately, UN chief Antonio Guterres denounced the attacks on Tehran as well as Beirut as a "dangerous escalation," after an Israeli strike on Tuesday evening also killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon.
"The Secretary-General believes that the attacks we have seen in South Beirut and Tehran represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza" and "the release of all Israeli hostages," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
In a letter to the Security Council, Iran's UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani called on members to "condemn unequivocally and strongly the acts of aggression and terrorist attacks" by Israel on the sovereignty of Iran, Lebanon and Syria.
He also urged council members to take "immediate action to ensure accountability for these violations of international law," including potential sanctions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
More Stories From World
-
Italy fails to open disputed Albania migrant camp on time36 minutes ago
-
Olympic track and field duels to savour46 minutes ago
-
Hartnett escapes heartthrob 'pigeonhole' with 'Oppenheimer,' 'Trap'46 minutes ago
-
France showdown with Argentina spices up men's Olympic football46 minutes ago
-
Lyles, Richardson headline array of track talent at Paris Olympics56 minutes ago
-
Biles seeks more Olympic gymnastics glory as athletics kicks off in Paris56 minutes ago
-
Trump supporters deride 'leftist' Harris as being backed by elites2 hours ago
-
China's Pan wins 'magic' 100m freestyle gold in new world record2 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Nadal exits2 hours ago
-
Meta shares rise after earnings top expectations2 hours ago
-
China's Pan Zhanle wins men's 100m freestyle Olympic gold in world record time2 hours ago
-
Nadal says he may not return to Roland Garros after Olympic exit2 hours ago