UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Hold Informal Meeting On Belarus This Week - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:20 AM

UN Security Council to Hold Informal Meeting on Belarus This Week - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) An informal "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) will be held on Friday to discuss human rights issues in Belarus, where opposition protests continue, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

"The meeting is set for Friday," the source said.

Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya could participate in the meeting.

According to UNSC, "Arria-formula" meetings usually have no record and no outcomes. The meetings usually include representatives of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and the broader civil society among the briefers; participation is not mandatory.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against President Alexander Lukashenko since the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome.

The early days of the anti-government demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained in Belarus, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Interior Ministry United Nations Civil Society Died Belarus August Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE will continue to embrace, unswervingly support ..

5 hours ago

BREAKING: &#039;Accord courageous step towards mor ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delega ..

7 hours ago

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

8 hours ago

Creator of Fake COVID-19 'Relief Fund' Admits Defr ..

7 hours ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.