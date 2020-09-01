UN Security Council to Hold Informal Meeting on Belarus This Week - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) An informal "Arria formula" meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) will be held on Friday to discuss human rights issues in Belarus, where opposition protests continue, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

"The meeting is set for Friday," the source said.

Ex-Belarusian presidential candidate, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya could participate in the meeting.

According to UNSC, "Arria-formula" meetings usually have no record and no outcomes. The meetings usually include representatives of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and the broader civil society among the briefers; participation is not mandatory.

Belarus has been rocked by large-scale protests against President Alexander Lukashenko since the August 9 election, which saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition rejected the outcome.

The early days of the anti-government demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained in Belarus, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 130 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.