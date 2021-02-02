UN Security Council to Hold Meeting on Myanmar Tuesday - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The UN Security Council is moving to Tuesday a meeting on Myanmar that was originally scheduled for Thursday following the military coup there, Chairperson Barbara Woodward said on Monday.

"We are moving the meeting [on Myanmar] forward to tomorrow," Woodward, who chairs the Security Council through February on behalf of the United Kingdom, told a press conference. "The most important thing is that the Security Council responds to the coup and uses its efforts to help Myanmar back on the path to democracy."

At the closed meeting on Tuesday, Security Council members will discuss an end to the Myanmar coup and military rule, a release of prisoners and the restoration of democracy, Woodward explained.

"We are discussing with Security Council members what measures most fruitfully might lead Myanmar back to democracy.

...The main thing we are looking to do now is to secure her [Suu Kyi's] release along with that of her Cabinet and others who have been detained and put Myanmar back on the path to democracy," Woodward said.

Woodward also expressed concern about the plight of Myanmar's Muslim Rohingya minority following the coup.

"We remain deeply concerned by the humanitarian plight of the refugees. We very much hope it will be possible for them to return to Rakhine state but that is not a secure solution at the moment. The situation has got worse, not better," she said.

State Counselor Aung Suu Kyi along other top politicians were detained in the early hours of Monday, with Myanmar's military declaring a one-year state of emergency after weeks of escalating tensions over allegations of vote-rigging in the November election.