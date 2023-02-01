UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Ukraine February 24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:18 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Ukraine on February 24, the council's program of work revealed on Wednesday.
It will mark exactly one year since Russia's special operation started.