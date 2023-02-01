UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Ukraine February 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:18 PM

UN Security Council to Hold Meeting on Ukraine February 24

The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Ukraine on February 24, the council's program of work revealed on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The UN Security Council will convene a meeting on Ukraine on February 24, the council's program of work revealed on Wednesday.

It will mark exactly one year since Russia's special operation started.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia February

Recent Stories

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliv ..

Russia slams Macron comments on Ukraine arms deliveries

4 minutes ago
 Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukra ..

Moscow warns Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

US chipmaker Wolfspeed to open plant in Germany

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup nex ..

Saudi Arabia to host 2027 Asian Cup, World Cup next?

4 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson Says It's in West Vital Interest to ..

Boris Johnson Says It's in West Vital Interest to Ensure Russia's Defeat in Ukra ..

1 minute ago
 Two accused involved in murder case of young man h ..

Two accused involved in murder case of young man held

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.