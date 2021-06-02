UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Hold Ministerial Meeting On Afghanistan June 22 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

UN Security Council to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan June 22 - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The UN Security Council on June 22 will hold a high-level meeting on the situation in Afghanistan with the participation of foreign ministers, the President of the UN Security Council for June and Estonia Permanent Representative to the world body Sven Jurgenson said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Looking at the situation in Afghanistan with the foreign troops leaving, the violence on the rise... We wanted to raise the issue of Afghanistan a little higher," Jurgenson said. "Therefore, we are planning to have this regular meeting on a high level. It will be chaired by our Foreign Minister, but other countries will be able to participate on a ministerial level.

"

The UN Security Council meets every month for a regular meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and the UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in that country.

On May 1, the United States, along with NATO partners, began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war that resulted in the deaths of over 2,300 US servicemen and hundreds of thousands of Afghan casualties. US President Joe Biden vowed to complete the pullout by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States that sparked the so-called War on Terror by then-President George W. Bush.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Afghanistan World United Nations George W. Bush Estonia United States May June September From

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

5 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

5 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

6 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.