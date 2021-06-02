UN Security Council to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan June 22 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The UN Security Council on June 22 will hold a high-level meeting on the situation in Afghanistan with the participation of foreign ministers, the President of the UN Security Council for June and Estonia Permanent Representative to the world body Sven Jurgenson said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Looking at the situation in Afghanistan with the foreign troops leaving, the violence on the rise... We wanted to raise the issue of Afghanistan a little higher," Jurgenson said. "Therefore, we are planning to have this regular meeting on a high level. It will be chaired by our Foreign Minister, but other countries will be able to participate on a ministerial level.

"

The UN Security Council meets every month for a regular meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and the UN Assistance Mission (UNAMA) in that country.

On May 1, the United States, along with NATO partners, began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war that resulted in the deaths of over 2,300 US servicemen and hundreds of thousands of Afghan casualties. US President Joe Biden vowed to complete the pullout by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States that sparked the so-called War on Terror by then-President George W. Bush.