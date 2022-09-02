UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Hold Ministerial Meeting On Ukraine September 22 - French Envoy

Published September 02, 2022

UN Security Council to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine September 22 - French Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The UN Security Council will hold a ministerial meeting on Ukraine on in the morning on September 22, the French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said on Thursday.

"I will conclude with the crisis on Ukraine on Thursday the 22nd of September in the morning, the French Minister of Europe and foreign affairs will preside over a ministerial meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine with a particular focus that will be placed on impunity and justice," Riviere said during a press briefing.

The ambassador explained that the meeting will touch upon all of the parameters of the Ukraine crisis.

France is presiding with the UN Security Council during the month of September and has signaled being interested in discussing the situation in Ukraine.

Upon Russia's request, the UN Security Council will also hold a meeting on September 6, focusing on the situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

