UN Security Council To Hold Talks On Belarus Today - Sources
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:30 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed meeting later on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Belarus, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.
"The meeting will be held today under AOB [Any Other Business] after the discussions on Yemen," the source said.
At 10:00 a.m. EDT, the UN Security Council gathered for closed consultations on the situation in Yemen.
Estonia and the United States had earlier in the day requested such a meeting, another diplomatic source told Sputnik.