UN Security Council to Hold Talks on Belarus Today - Sources

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed meeting later on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Belarus, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be held today under AOB [Any Other Business] after the discussions on Yemen," the source said.

At 10:00 a.m. EDT, the UN Security Council gathered for closed consultations on the situation in Yemen.

Estonia and the United States had earlier in the day requested such a meeting, another diplomatic source told Sputnik.