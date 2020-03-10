UN Security Council to Hold Vote on Resolution Endorsing US-Taliban Deal Tuesday - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The United Nations Security Council will hold on Tuesday the vote on the resolution endorsing the United States' agreement with the Taliban movement, which is expected to promote the Afghan peace process, sources in the Security Council told Sputnik.

The US and the Taliban signed the long-awaited peace deal in Doha on February 29. The agreement envisions complete US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months and the start of the direct intra-Afghan negotiations on March 10. However, uncertainty remains, since the prisoner exchange between the Afghan forces and the Taliban has not been conducted so far, despite being agreed on under the peace deal, and violence continues in the country.

A source said that the vote was planned for 4.00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT), and another source confirmed the information.

The draft resolution, seen by Sputnik, says that the UN Security Council welcomes the steps toward ending the Afghan war, including the start of the intra-Afghan talks, which has become possible thanks to Washington's deal with the Taliban; calls on the Afghan government and the Taliban to exchange prisoners and reduce violence; encourages the global community to support the peace talks; and expresses readiness to start reviewing the sanctions list, compiled under Resolution 1988 and including entities and individuals linked to the Taliban, as soon as the intra-Afghan talks start.