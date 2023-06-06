UN Security Council to Meet at 20:00 GMT Over Kakhovka Dam Attack- Source

The UN Security Council will meet at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, a source in the council told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The UN Security Council will meet at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, a source in the council told Sputnik.

"The meeting has been scheduled for 16:00 (EST)," the source said.

Both Russia and Ukraine requested a UNSC meeting in connection with the attack.