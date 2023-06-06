UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Meet At 20:00 GMT Over Kakhovka Dam Attack- Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:42 PM

UN Security Council to Meet at 20:00 GMT Over Kakhovka Dam Attack- Source

The UN Security Council will meet at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, a source in the council told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The UN Security Council will meet at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, a source in the council told Sputnik.

"The meeting has been scheduled for 16:00 (EST)," the source said.

Both Russia and Ukraine requested a UNSC meeting in connection with the attack.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia Kherson

Recent Stories

Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit in Ja ..

Russian Budget Executed With $42 Bln Deficit in January-May - Finance Ministry's ..

52 minutes ago
 Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damag ..

Ukraine nuke plant safety at stake after dam damage

52 minutes ago
 US Has Not Given Up on Fully Denuclearizing North ..

US Has Not Given Up on Fully Denuclearizing North Korea - Arms Control Official

52 minutes ago
 Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in Ja ..

Oil, Gas Revenues of Russian Budget Down 50% in January-May - Finance Ministry

52 minutes ago
 Care-taker govt to organize elections in October: ..

Care-taker govt to organize elections in October: Minister for Energy Engineer K ..

55 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to resolve long standing issue ..

Senate body directs to resolve long standing issues of MoST, CUI

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.