UN Security Council to Meet at 20:00 GMT Over Kakhovka Dam Attack - Source

The UN Security Council will meet at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant that caused massive flooding in the Kherson region, a source in the council told Sputnik

Both Russia and Ukraine requested a UNSC meeting in connection with the incident.

"The meeting has been scheduled for 16:00 (EST)," the source said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may deliver a report during the meeting, the source added.

The upper part of the Kakhovka plant on the Dnipro River was damaged by shelling overnight. The shelling caused uncontrollable water outflow to towns downstream.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine had blown up the Kakhovka plant to redeploy its military units from the Kherson direction to the area of its offensive operations. Russia regards the attack, which led to massive flooding, as an act of terrorism, the minister added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine had sabotaged the power plant to cut water supply to Crimea and hide its frustration with its lackluster counteroffensive.