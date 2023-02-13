UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Meet Monday Afternoon On Humanitarian Situation In Syria - Envoy

Published February 13, 2023

UN Security Council to Meet Monday Afternoon on Humanitarian Situation in Syria - Envoy

The UN Security Council is planning to meet on Monday afternoon in a closed format to discuss matters related to the humanitarian situation in Syria in the aftermath of the recent catastrophic earthquakes, Maltese Ambassador to the United Nations Vanessa Frazier said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The UN Security Council is planning to meet on Monday afternoon in a closed format to discuss matters related to the humanitarian situation in Syria in the aftermath of the recent catastrophic earthquakes, Maltese Ambassador to the United Nations Vanessa Frazier said on Monday.

"The meeting will first be in a private format ... and then we will go to close consultations," Frazier said.

The reason for using this format is to have a "frank discussion" with UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, who is on the scene.

Over the weekend, Griffiths visited the earthquake affected areas in Syria and Turkey.

Griffiths said the United Nations is planning to make the case for opening an extra crossing on the Syria-Turkey border to enable more deliveries of much needed aid.

Last Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of devastating earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 30,000 people and caused significant material damage.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid to Syria until July 10, allowing the United Nations to deliver aid via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey.

Russia has said that it believes aid to Syria should be provided through cross-line deliveries, which are facilitated by Damascus and the Syrian authorities.

