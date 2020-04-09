UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Meet On Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:56 PM

UN Security Council to meet on coronavirus pandemic

After weeks of disagreement, especially between the United States and China, the UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic for the first time

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :After weeks of disagreement, especially between the United States and China, the UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic for the first time.

Led by Germany, nine of the council's 10 non-permanent members requested the closed-door meeting, a video conference to maintain social distancing, last week, fed up with the body's inaction over the unprecedented global crisis.

Talks are moving in the right direction, diplomats said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to focus on efforts to fight the pandemic, peacekeeping missions and fostering unity between the non-permanent members and the five permanent ones.

There are two competing texts up for debate.

One, spearheaded by Tunisia on behalf of the 10 non-permanent members and obtained by AFP, calls for "an urgent, coordinated and united international action to curb the impact of COVID-19" and urges an immediate global ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

That draft resolution has been in development since March 30, though a vote on it is not yet scheduled.

The second text, proposed by France, focuses on Guterres's call last month to cease all hostilities around the world as part of a "humanitarian pause" to fight the pandemic.

That one has so far only had input from the permanent members, which diplomats from non-permanent countries told AFP has been "very frustrating." Efforts to convene a meeting have been stymied by the hospitalization of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese reticence to participate without first setting a clear agenda.

Richard Gowen, a specialist at the International Crisis Group, told AFP: "It is important to recognize that the main driving force behind the cooperation of the 10 non-permanent members is the bad behaviour of the five permanent members." Several of these non-permanent workers "waged a fierce campaign to win their seat" on the Council and "are dumbfounded by the bickering between China and the United States" that prevent the body from "agreeing on the great crisis of our time." A Western ambassador, speaking anonymously, said the two blocs needed each other.

"The permanent cannot pass a text without the voices of the non-permanent, the non-permanent cannot impose a text on the permanent because they have a veto. We must necessarily agree and we will try to 'hear'," they said.

In the Security Council, at least nine votes out of 15 are necessary to adopt a resolution, without a veto of one of the five permanent members.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations China Vote France Germany Tunisia United States Turkish Lira March All From Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 63 after 4344 cases of Coronav ..

11 minutes ago

Coalition Forces announces two-week ceasefire in Y ..

1 minute ago

Soyuz MS-16 With ISS CRew Reaches Orbit - Broadcas ..

1 minute ago

Afghanistan to Release 100 Taliban Prisoners Later ..

1 minute ago

DC de-seals Bharakahu, Shahzad Town after testing ..

1 minute ago

DRAP decides to adopt UK's standards for ventilato ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.