Open Menu

UN Security Council To Meet On Spiraling Haiti Crisis

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 11:31 PM

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on violence-wracked Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on violence-wracked Haiti, where marauding gangs are threatening a bloody civil war unless absent Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down.

The armed groups, which control swaths of the country, launched a coordinated effort to oust Henry on Thursday, with Port-au-Prince's airport, prisons, police stations and other strategic targets coming under attack since.

Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier warned Tuesday that the current chaos would lead into civil war and "genocide" unless the prime minister steps down.

"If Ariel Henry doesn't resign, if the international community continues to support him, we'll be heading straight for a civil war that will lead to genocide," Cherizier, known as "Barbecue," told reporters in the capital.

In power since the 2021 assassination of president Jovenel Moise, Henry was due to step down in February but instead agreed to a power-sharing deal with the opposition until new elections are held.

At least 15,000 people have fled the worst-hit parts of Port-au-Prince, and United Nations rights chief Volker Turk warned Wednesday the situation was "beyond untenable" with 1,193 people killed countrywide this year by gang violence.

Amid the latest unrest, Henry has been unable to return home.

He had been in Kenya to push for the deployment of a UN-backed multinational police mission to help stabilize his country when the attempt to oust him began.

Gunfire has shut down some flights at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, and he was denied permission to land in neighboring Dominican Republic, according to Dominican media.

He briefly touched down in the US territory of Puerto Rico, a spokesperson for the island's governor said Tuesday, although it was not clear how long he was staying there.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Governor United Nations Port-au-Prince Lead Dominican Republic Kenya Haiti February Media Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

5 minutes ago
 UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR C ..

UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes

4 minutes ago
 PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

4 minutes ago
 Upgradation of offices of women police officers be ..

Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..

4 minutes ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

4 minutes ago
 New York to deploy state troops on subway

New York to deploy state troops on subway

4 minutes ago
Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue oper ..

Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency

16 minutes ago
 AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure imp ..

AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in ..

16 minutes ago
 US Fed's progress against inflation 'not assured': ..

US Fed's progress against inflation 'not assured': Powell

3 minutes ago
 Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine ..

Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor

14 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work ..

Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-15

14 minutes ago
 Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops ..

Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World