UN Security Council to meet over Nord Stream leaks on Friday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, suspected to be sabotage, Sweden and the French council presidency said Wednesday.

"As the current Security Council president France has informed us today that Russia has requested a meeting about the Nord Stream leaks and this meeting is being planned for Friday," Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told a press conference.

Linde said that Denmark and Sweden had been asked to provide information to Security Council members about the leaks which ocurred in their exclusive economic zones.

The French presidency of the Security Council subsequently confirmed that the meeting would take place on Friday afternoon at the UN headquarters in New York.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian representative to the United Nations, said on his Telegram account that the meeting would be held at 3 pm (1900 GMT).

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines -- operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom -- are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

Moscow and Washington both denied Wednesday that they were responsible for the suspected sabotage.