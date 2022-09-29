UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Meet Over Nord Stream Leaks On Friday

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 12:18 AM

UN Security Council to meet over Nord Stream leaks on Friday

The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, suspected to be sabotage, Sweden and the French council presidency said Wednesday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council will meet Friday to discuss the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, suspected to be sabotage, Sweden and the French council presidency said Wednesday.

"As the current Security Council president France has informed us today that Russia has requested a meeting about the Nord Stream leaks and this meeting is being planned for Friday," Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told a press conference.

Linde said that Denmark and Sweden had been asked to provide information to Security Council members about the leaks which ocurred in their exclusive economic zones.

The French presidency of the Security Council subsequently confirmed that the meeting would take place on Friday afternoon at the UN headquarters in New York.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russian representative to the United Nations, said on his Telegram account that the meeting would be held at 3 pm (1900 GMT).

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines -- operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom -- are not currently in operation, they both still contained gas.

Moscow and Washington both denied Wednesday that they were responsible for the suspected sabotage.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington France Germany Nord New York Sweden Denmark Gas

Recent Stories

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'A ..

US Long-Range Arms Are for Use on Ukraine Soil, 'Annexed' Land Still Ukrainian - ..

12 minutes ago
 Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian R ..

Trudeau, Zelenskyy During Talks Denounce Russian Referendums - Prime Minister's ..

9 minutes ago
 Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 o ..

Pitch surprise as India down South Africa in T20 opener

9 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations begin across AJK to celebrate E ..

Brisk preparations begin across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

9 minutes ago
 Arshdeep, Chahar help India down South Africa in T ..

Arshdeep, Chahar help India down South Africa in T20 opener

9 minutes ago
 Boy crushed to death by elevator

Boy crushed to death by elevator

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.