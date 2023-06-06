UN Security Council to Meet This Afternoon on Kakhovka HPP - Spokesperson

The UN Security Council will meet Tuesday afternoon in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The UN Security Council will meet Tuesday afternoon in light of the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"I do understand that there will be a Security Council meeting on this at 4:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) this afternoon," Dujarric said at a briefing.

It is unclear yet who will be the briefer on behalf of the UN, he added.

Both Russia and Ukraine have requested a UN Security Council meeting on the HPP destruction.

The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant suffered heavy damage Tuesday morning, with its dam destroyed and water flowing uncontrollably downstream, risking major flooding, power cuts and water shortages on both sides of the Dnepr River.