UN Security council to meet today to discuss human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir

The UN body is meeting second time today in less than six months to discuss violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The Council will also discuss the ceasefire violations in today’s meeting.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) The United Nations Organizations’ Security Council (UNSC) would hold meeting today to discuss human rights’ violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported here on Wednesday. The Security Council would also discuss ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) between Pakistan and India in the meeting.

Human rights violations are continuing in Occupied Kashmir since the Indian occupation but these violations got more worst when the incumbent Modi government stripped away special status of the valley in August last year. The Indian forces are raping the women, torturing children and have arrested thousands of people in the occupied valley while the internet service and mobile service are also banned there. The curfew is still continued there since the amendment regarding special status of occupied valley.