UN Security Council to Vote on Draft Resolution on Afghanistan Monday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The UN Security Council will vote on Monday on a draft resolution by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, urging for the safe evacuation of eligible Afghan citizens from the country, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

"The draft resolution by the United Kingdom, France and the United States will be voted today at 3:00 p.m.," the source said. "The main aim of resolution is to demand a safe evacuation of Afghan people."