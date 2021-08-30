UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Vote On Draft Resolution On Afghanistan Monday - Source

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

UN Security Council to Vote on Draft Resolution on Afghanistan Monday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The UN Security Council will vote on Monday on a draft resolution by France, the United Kingdom and the United States, urging for the safe evacuation of eligible Afghan citizens from the country, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

"The draft resolution by the United Kingdom, France and the United States will be voted today at 3:00 p.m.," the source said. "The main aim of resolution is to demand a safe evacuation of Afghan people."

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution United Nations Vote France United Kingdom United States From P

Recent Stories

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

3 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

47 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

48 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

53 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.