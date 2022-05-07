UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Unanimously Adopted A Statement On The Situation In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a statement on the situation in Ukraine and called for the maintenance of peace and security in the country.

"I shall take it that the members of the Security Council agree to this statement, which will be issued as a document of the Security Council," US Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Richard Mills, who presides with the UN body during the month of May, said.

The statement, drafted by Mexico and Norway, also expresses strong support for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' efforts in search for a peaceful solution in Ukraine and requests him to brief the Security Council following the adoption of the document.

"Today, for the first time, the Security Council spoke with one voice for peace in Ukraine. As I have often said, the world must come together to silence the guns and uphold the values of the UN Charter. I welcome this support and will continue to spare no effort to save lives, reduce suffering and find the path of peace," Guterres said after the statement was adopted.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

