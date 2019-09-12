UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Unanimously Decides To Review CAR Arms Embargo - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The UN Security Council unanimously decided to adopt a resolution to review the arms embargo that has been imposed on the Central African Republic (CAR), Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: The draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Nebenzia, who presides with the UN Security Council in August, said.

The draft resolution, sponsored by France, called for reviewing the arms embargo on the car authorities and adjusting the measures aimed at preventing the supply, sale or transfer of all arms-related materials to the country.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously agreed to extend the arms embargo against the CAR until January 30, 2020. However, the UN Security Council also said that it would consider easing the embargo if the CAR makes progress in disarming and demobilizing militias and managing weapons.

The CAR has experienced a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting has been between the Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.

