UN Security Council Unanimously Renews DRC Sanctions For One Year - President

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN Security Council Unanimously Renews DRC Sanctions for One Year - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Members of the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a resolution to extend sanctions on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) until July 2020, the council's president for the month of June, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UN Mansour Al-Otabi said on Wednesday.

"The result of the voting is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor, the resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2578," Al-Otaibi said.

The resolution, sponsored by France, calls on member states to freeze assets and to extend a travel ban of persons designated by the Sanctions Committee 1533, as well as to undertake measures to prevent any transfer of arms to the territory of the DRC.

Additionally, the resolution calls on the DRC government to swiftly investigate the 2017 killing of two members of the Sanctions Committee Group of Experts and four Congolese citizens accompanying them.

Michael Sharp, a US citizen, and Zaida Catalan, a Swedish-Chilean dual national, were likely murdered by Congolese militia members while on a mission investigating violence and mass graves in the country's restive Kasai province, according to published reports.

The DRC has suffered from violent conflict for more than two decades. Even though the Second Congo War, also known as the Great African War, ended in 2003, Eastern Congo has remained destabilized as various rebel groups are still operating in the area.

