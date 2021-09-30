UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Unanimously Votes To Renew Libya's Mission Mandate Until January 31

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Security Council Unanimously Votes to Renew Libya's Mission Mandate Until January 31

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously supported the renewal of the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until January 31, 2022, the President of the Security Council, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, said following the council's vote.

Through the adoption of the resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, the Security Council "decides to extend until January 31, 2022, the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, as an integrated special political mission to carry out its mandate," the text of the document said.

UNSMIL will therefore continue to support the country's transitional authorities in the run-up to the 2021 general election scheduled to be held in Libya on December 24.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Vote Ireland United Kingdom Libya January December Election 2018

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

36 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdulla ..

1 hour ago
 Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Mor ..

Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Moratorium on Some Missiles - Rya ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS to US as Violati ..

Russia Voiced Concerns Over AUKUS to US as Violating Non-Proliferation Regime - ..

5 minutes ago
 Slovakia to Procure $2Bln Worth of Armored Vehicle ..

Slovakia to Procure $2Bln Worth of Armored Vehicles - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago
 Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Ra ..

Corona positivity rate falls to 1.69 percent in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.