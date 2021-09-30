UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously supported the renewal of the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until January 31, 2022, the President of the Security Council, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, said following the council's vote.

Through the adoption of the resolution, submitted by the United Kingdom, the Security Council "decides to extend until January 31, 2022, the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, as an integrated special political mission to carry out its mandate," the text of the document said.

UNSMIL will therefore continue to support the country's transitional authorities in the run-up to the 2021 general election scheduled to be held in Libya on December 24.