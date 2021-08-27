UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Urges All States To Hold Kabul Attackers Accountable - Statement

UN Security Council Urges All States to Hold Kabul Attackers Accountable - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) United Nations Security Council in a statement on Friday has urged all states to cooperate actively with relevant authorities to hold the attackers, organizers and sponsors of Thursday's Kabul airport bombings accountable.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard," the statement said.

