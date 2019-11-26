UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Urges Lebanon To Form New Government, Restore Stability - UK Envoy

Tue 26th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

UN Security Council Urges Lebanon to Form New Government, Restore Stability - UK Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The UN Security Council voiced the need for promptly forming a new government in Lebanon that would be capable of meeting the aspirations of the Lebanese people and restoring stability in the country, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council discussed behind closed doors the situation in Lebanon and the implementation of Resolution 1701, which urges the government to exercise full control of the country.

"The members of the Security Council stressed the importance of the timely formation of a new government able to resolve the aspirations of the Lebanese people and to restore the stability of the country within the constitutional framework," Pierce, who presides with the UN Security Council in November, said.

Pierce noted that the UN Security Council calls on all actors to engage in intensive national dialogue and maintain a peaceful nature of the ongoing protests by refraining from violence and respecting the right to assembly.

The UN Security Council also emphasizes the need for the Lebanese authorities to conduct meaningful economic reforms in timely fashion under a Lebanon-owned and led process, Pierce said.

On October 17, Lebanon experienced mass protests after the government attempted to introduce taxes on WhatsApp voice calls amid other taxes and fees and the cost of leaving increases. The protesters led Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government to resign on October 29 and demand economic reform and measures to end corruption.

