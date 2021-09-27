The UN Security Council on Monday called on the Lebanese newly formed government led by Prime Minister Najib Mikati to swiftly implement reforms amid a dire economic crisis that has plunged much of the population into poverty

"The members of the Security Council urged Lebanon's new government to swiftly and transparently implement the well-known, necessary and tangible reforms, as reiterated in the new government's ministerial declaration," the council said in a statement said. "Such reforms are key to respond to the dire needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese population regarding the urgent security, economic, social and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

"

The Security Council said such reforms are necessary for the country to ensure international support.

The council also stressed the importance of holding free, fair and inclusive elections in 2022.

On September 10, a new government was declared in Lebanon 13 months after the resignation of the previous one. Last week, a majority of lawmakers in the Lebanese parliament voted confidence in the new government, with Najib Mikati at the helm.