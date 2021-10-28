The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a statement on the situation in Sudan calling on the African country's military leadership to restore the civilian-led transitional government

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted a statement on the situation in Sudan calling on the African country's military leadership to restore the civilian-led transitional government.

"The members of the Security Council called upon Sudan's military authorities to restore the civilian-led transitional government on the basis of the Constitutional Document and other foundational documents of the transition," the statement, seen by Sputnik, said.

"They urged all stakeholders to engage in dialogue without pre-conditions, in order to enable the full implementation of the Constitutional Document and the Juba Peace Agreement, which underpin Sudan's democratic transition," it added.

The council in the statement expressed "serious concern" about the military takeover that took place on Monday and was followed by the detention of many members of the transitional government, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has since been released home.