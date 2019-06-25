UN Security Council Votes to Create Political Mission in Haiti - President

(@imziishan)

The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution to create a political mission for Haiti when the current UN peacekeeping mission expires in October, the envoy for Kuwait, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, said on Tuesday

The resolution will replace the UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) with a special political mission once the MINUJUSTH mandate expires in October, Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi said.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 13 votes in favor and two abstentions. The draft resolution has been adopted as resolution 2476," Otaibi said.

The draft resolution, sponsored by the United States, incorporates UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recommendations to the president of the Security Council and creates the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) - a political mission led by a special representative who would report to the Secretary-General and cooperate with regional and international stakeholders.

Additionally, the draft resolution calls on the new political mission to support the government of Haiti in providing training to the national police to respond to the gang and sexual-based violence, reducing inter-communal violence, addressing human rights abuses, reinforcing the justice sector, holding elections, and improving the administration of prison facilities.

The resolution mandates the BINUH mission for a period of one year, starting October 16, and asks Guterres to brief the Security Council on the implementation of the resolution every 120 days.

Some 30 civilian and other temporary staff will be deployed to serve as police and advisers led by a UN Police Commissioner, the text of the resolution said.

Massive protests have been taking streets of Haiti demanding President Jovenel Moise's resignation since November. Protesters have been calling for transparency from the authorities regarding the alleged misuse of $3.8 billion in the Venezuelan PetroCaribe oil program to sell low-cost crude oil to the Caribbean countries, launched in 2005.