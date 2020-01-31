UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Votes To Extend Arms Embargo On CAR For 6 Months, Russia Abstains

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:28 PM

UN Security Council Votes to Extend Arms Embargo on CAR for 6 Months, Russia Abstains

The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution extending the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic (CAR) until the end of July, but Russia and China abstained from the vote

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution extending the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic (CAR) until the end of July, but Russia and China abstained from the vote.

The resolution says, "all member states shall continue to take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer to the CAR, from or through their territories or by their nationals, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types" until 31 July 2020.

Thirteen members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, which was drafted by France, while Russia and China abstained from voting.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Moscow seeks a complete lifting of the sanctions regime imposed on the CAR.

"The current arms embargo imposed on the CAR, probably, played a positive role at the beginning, but now, in fact, it prevents the rearmament of the national army and the security forces of those institutes that take Primary responsibly for peace and security of car citizens," Polynaskiy said.

The Russian ambassador noted that those individuals and armed groups who wish to sabotage the current peace process in the CAR could resupply by smuggling weapons.

The UN Security Council decided to include an exemption in the resolution, allowing CAR's security forces to resupply unarmed ground military vehicles and ground military vehicles with caliber of 14.5 mm weapons.

The CAR government, which had asked over the past several years that the sanctions be lifted, and the leaders of 14 armed groups initialed a peace deal in February 2019 to end the conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Army United Nations Moscow Russia China Vote France Vehicles Car Sale Central African Republic February July 2019 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

McDowell hit with Saudi slow play warning after gi ..

10 seconds ago

RT Journalist Injured in Syria Taken to St. Peters ..

12 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.