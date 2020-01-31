UN Security Council Votes to Extend Arms Embargo on CAR for 6 Months, Russia Abstains

The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution extending the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic (CAR) until the end of July, but Russia and China abstained from the vote

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The UN Security Council on Friday approved a resolution extending the arms embargo imposed on the Central African Republic (CAR) until the end of July, but Russia and China abstained from the vote.

The resolution says, "all member states shall continue to take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer to the CAR, from or through their territories or by their nationals, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, of arms and related materiel of all types" until 31 July 2020.

Thirteen members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the resolution, which was drafted by France, while Russia and China abstained from voting.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Moscow seeks a complete lifting of the sanctions regime imposed on the CAR.

"The current arms embargo imposed on the CAR, probably, played a positive role at the beginning, but now, in fact, it prevents the rearmament of the national army and the security forces of those institutes that take Primary responsibly for peace and security of car citizens," Polynaskiy said.

The Russian ambassador noted that those individuals and armed groups who wish to sabotage the current peace process in the CAR could resupply by smuggling weapons.

The UN Security Council decided to include an exemption in the resolution, allowing CAR's security forces to resupply unarmed ground military vehicles and ground military vehicles with caliber of 14.5 mm weapons.

The CAR government, which had asked over the past several years that the sanctions be lifted, and the leaders of 14 armed groups initialed a peace deal in February 2019 to end the conflict in the country.