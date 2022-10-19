UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Welcomes End Of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022

UN Security Council Welcomes End of Israel-Lebanon Maritime Dispute

UN Security Council member states welcomed on Wednesday an agreement between Lebanon and Israel to end their dispute over their maritime boundary

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) UN Security Council member states welcomed on Wednesday an agreement between Lebanon and Israel to end their dispute over their maritime boundary.

"The members of the Security Council commended the announcements that Lebanon and Israel have agreed to end their dispute over their maritime boundary and delineate it permanently," the press statement said.

The UN Security Council described the deal as a major step, which would contribute to the stability, security, and prosperity of the region.

The agreement will benefit both countries and their people and will allow them to benefit equitably from energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean, the press statement added.

The negotiations on the demarcation of land and maritime borders between Israel and Lebanon were ongoing since 1996 on the basis of a memorandum of understanding under the auspices of the United Nations and US mediation. Israel and Lebanon approved the maritime deal last week.

