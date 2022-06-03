UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Welcomes Extension Of Truce In Yemen - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:57 PM

UN Security Council Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen - Statement

The UN Security Council on Friday issued a statement to welcome the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen for two months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The UN Security Council on Friday issued a statement to welcome the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen for two months.

On Thursday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the extension under the same conditions as the original document that established the truce and came into effect on April 2.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the 2 June extension of the truce. They reiterated their appreciation for the measures taken by the parties to uphold the truce, which has led to real and tangible benefits for the Yemeni people, including a significant reduction in civilian casualties," the statement said.

The UN Security Council also welcomed that the truce has enabled the parties to meet directly under United Nations' auspices, but expressed concern about the grave humanitarian impact of the continued road closures around Taiz, the statement added.

The UN Security Council also praised the Yemen authorities for enabling the entry of fuel ships into the port of Hodeida and enabling flights between Sana'a and Amman and Sana'a and Cairo, according to the statement.

On April 1, a two-month ceasefire was agreed upon in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Road Cairo Amman Same April June All Agreement

Recent Stories

CDA procures 10 vehicles for environment wing

CDA procures 10 vehicles for environment wing

7 minutes ago
 Country needs charter of economy to get out of eco ..

Country needs charter of economy to get out of economic trap: Dr. Aisha Ghous

7 minutes ago
 Two People, Including child, Killed in Explosion o ..

Two People, Including child, Killed in Explosion on Beach in Mariupol - Security ..

7 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce economic reforms soon against in ..

Govt to introduce economic reforms soon against inflation: Saad Rafique

7 minutes ago
 85,313 subsidized wheat flour bags being supplied ..

85,313 subsidized wheat flour bags being supplied daily in open market

7 minutes ago
 Former Trump Adviser Navarro Indicted for Contempt ..

Former Trump Adviser Navarro Indicted for Contempt of Congress - Justice Dept.

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.