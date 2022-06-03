UN Security Council Welcomes Extension of Truce in Yemen - Statement

The UN Security Council on Friday issued a statement to welcome the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen for two months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The UN Security Council on Friday issued a statement to welcome the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen for two months.

On Thursday, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the extension under the same conditions as the original document that established the truce and came into effect on April 2.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the 2 June extension of the truce. They reiterated their appreciation for the measures taken by the parties to uphold the truce, which has led to real and tangible benefits for the Yemeni people, including a significant reduction in civilian casualties," the statement said.

The UN Security Council also welcomed that the truce has enabled the parties to meet directly under United Nations' auspices, but expressed concern about the grave humanitarian impact of the continued road closures around Taiz, the statement added.

The UN Security Council also praised the Yemen authorities for enabling the entry of fuel ships into the port of Hodeida and enabling flights between Sana'a and Amman and Sana'a and Cairo, according to the statement.

On April 1, a two-month ceasefire was agreed upon in Yemen under the auspices of the United Nations and supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis.