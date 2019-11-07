UN Security Council welcomes signing of Riyadh agreement on Yemen

The UN Security Council on Wednesday welcomed the agreement inked Tuesday in Riyadh between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council

In a press statement, the members of the council recognized that this agreement represents a positive and important step toward a comprehensive and inclusive political solution for Yemen.

They welcomed the mediation efforts of Saudi Arabia and encouraged the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to work with the Yemeni parties to pave the way for the resumption of comprehensive and inclusive negotiations on the security and political arrangements necessary to end the conflict and move toward a peaceful transition.

The council members reiterated their full support for a negotiated political settlement that engages all parties in an inclusive dialogue to resolve differences and addresses the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.

They reiterated their call on the parties to continue broader implementation of the Stockholm agreement reached between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in December 2018.