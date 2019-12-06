UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Will Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal On December 18 - Nebenzia To Sputnik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:30 AM

UN Security Council Will Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on December 18 - Nebenzia to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The UN Security Council will convene on December 18 to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The Security Council will meet not even so much on Iran, but on the implementation of Resolution 2231," Nebenzia said.

"It will... on December 18, in accordance with the Security Council schedule. There will be a discussion on the implementation and non-implementation of Resolution 2231."

UN Resolution 2231 upholds Iranian nuclear deal, abandoned by the United States, and calls for its full implementation.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Russia Nuclear United States December

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

8 hours ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

7 hours ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

7 hours ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

7 hours ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

7 hours ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.