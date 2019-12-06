UN Security Council Will Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal on December 18 - Nebenzia to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The UN Security Council will convene on December 18 to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

"The Security Council will meet not even so much on Iran, but on the implementation of Resolution 2231," Nebenzia said.

"It will... on December 18, in accordance with the Security Council schedule. There will be a discussion on the implementation and non-implementation of Resolution 2231."

UN Resolution 2231 upholds Iranian nuclear deal, abandoned by the United States, and calls for its full implementation.