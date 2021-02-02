UN Security Council Will Discuss Ukraine on February 11 - Program of Work

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the implementation of the Minsk agreements on February 11, the program of work of the council for the month said on Monday.

The meeting was requested by Russia and will be held in an open format via video conference, according to the document disseminated by the United Kingdom which takes over the presidency of the UN Security Council in February.

The Minsk agreements include the Minsk Protocol signed by Russia and Ukraine on September 5 of 2014 under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, followed by another agreement on September 19, and the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements (known as Minsk II), agreed upon by Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine on February 12 of 2015.

The agreements outline steps for settling the situation in Donbas, such as the introduction of a ceasefire, prisoner exchange, withdrawal of troops.