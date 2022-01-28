UN Security Council Will Discuss Ukraine on Monday at US Request - President

UrduPoint.com

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the situation in Ukraine on January 31 at 15:00 GMT, the Security Council president, Mona Juul of Norway, said on Friday

The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the situation in Ukraine on January 31 at 15:00 GMT, the Security Council president, Mona Juul of Norway, said on Friday.

"There will be a meeting on Monday called by the US," Juul said.

"We think it is a positive development ... We think that the Security Council should express itself on the acute Ukraine situation."

Irish Ambassador to the United Nations, Geraldine Byrne Nason, said she expects the meeting to help ease tensions and provide information to assess the facts of what is happening on the ground.

