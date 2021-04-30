UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Will Hold Closed Discussion On Myanmar Friday - Diplomatic Source

Fri 30th April 2021

UN Security Council Will Hold Closed Discussion on Myanmar Friday - Diplomatic Source

The UN Security Council will hold a closed informal meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Myanmar, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The UN Security Council will hold a closed informal meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Myanmar, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There will be an informal closed meeting on the situation in Myanmar on Friday," the source said.

Earlier in the day, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener would brief the council on her recent engagements during the visits to Thailand and Indonesia.

