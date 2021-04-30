UN Security Council Will Hold Closed Discussion On Myanmar Friday - Diplomatic Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:25 AM
The UN Security Council will hold a closed informal meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Myanmar, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Thursday
"There will be an informal closed meeting on the situation in Myanmar on Friday," the source said.
Earlier in the day, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener would brief the council on her recent engagements during the visits to Thailand and Indonesia.