Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

UN Security Council Will Hold Closed Meeting on Mali Wednesday Afternoon - Source

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The UN Security Council in closed consultations on Wednesday will discuss the military mutiny unfolding in Mali, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a group of Malian soldiers led by Gen.

Cheick Fantamadi Dembele initiated a mutiny at the Kati military base near Bamako, the country's capital. Sources told Sputnik that insurgents had kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials. President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse are said to be among the captives.

"Tomorrow afternoon, the Security Council will hold closed consultations on the situation in Mali," the source said on Tuesday.

More Stories From World

