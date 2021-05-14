UN Security Council Will Meet to Discuss Gaza Escalation May 16 - US Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will meet on May 16 to discuss the escalation between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

"The UN Security Council will meet to discuss the situation in Israel and Gaza on Sunday," Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday via Twitter on Thursday. "The US will continue to actively engage in diplomacy at the highest levels to try to de-escalate tensions."