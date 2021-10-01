UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held Online First - Ryabkov

The summit of the Permanent Five of the UN Security Council may first take place online before the leaders can agree on a personal meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The summit of the Permanent Five of the UN Security Council may first take place online before the leaders can agree on a personal meeting, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We believe that this summit is long overdue. There will always be scheduling difficulties for the leaders. Some of the Big Five say it its difficult to gather at a certain time in one city, or meet on the sidelines of other events ... But it can be solved.

For example, by first organizing an online summit. Not as a replacement of in-person contact, but as a first step to overcome the situation with inconsistent schedules," Ryabkov told reporters following the second round of strategic stability consultations in Geneva.

He noted that there are currently a lot of topics on the international agenda, so picking one point of common interest should not be a problem. Russia has already presented its suggestions for the agenda to its UNSC partners, Ryabkov added.

