UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program must be implemented regardless of US intention to extend the arms embargo, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In August, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the Security Council should extend the arms embargo before its expiration on October 18, 2020.

"The resolution must be implemented, and in October of this year, per the provisions of this resolution, the arms embargo for Iran will expire," Nebenzia said.