UN Security Council's Sanctions On Iran Now Devoid Of Original Purpose - Nebenzia

Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:57 PM

The UN Security Council's sanctions on Iran have exhausted their purpose because Tehran has already agreed to limit its nuclear program under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The UN Security Council's sanctions on Iran have exhausted their purpose because Tehran has already agreed to limit its nuclear program under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In this sense, the sanctions that were aimed at this have fulfilled their goal. Iran sat down at the negotiating table, which resulted, as many believe, in one of the greatest achievements of multilateral diplomacy in recent years the conclusion of the JCPOA on Iran's nuclear program. Therefore, these sanctions have already exhausted their purpose," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia added that the sanctions imposed on Iran pursuant to the UN Security Council's decision were aimed at encouraging the country to negotiate its nuclear activities.

The JCPOA was signed in October 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union.

It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for the relief of sanctions, most of which were lifted in January 2016.

In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions. On January 5, Iran announced that it would abandon the remaining portion of commitments under the JCPOA, specifically on acceptable levels of uranium enrichment.

Following the announcement, the UK, Germany and France said in a joint statement they would trigger the dispute mechanism in the JCPOA, which could reimpose all previous UN Security Council's sanctions.

Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency and is ready to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the US lifts sanctions and respects the interests of Iran envisaged in the nuclear deal.

