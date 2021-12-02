UN Security Services Reopen 46th Street Entrance Amid Ongoing Police Activity Outside HQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) UN security services have reopened the 46th street entrance to the UN headquarters amid the ongoing police activity as law enforcement responds to a man armed with a shotgun, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"Our security services in discussions with NYPD (New York City Police Department) have reopened the 46th street entrance for anyone in the building which we feel is safe to use, and for vehicles the entrance on 42nd and the FTR Drive," Dujarric said.

Media Accreditation & Liaison Unit has been updating the press via emails, and in the last email sent it noted that NYPD continues to negotiate with the individual armed with a shotgun on 1st Avenue.

"The area of concern is secured by the Police and no UN staff or associates are in danger," the email said. "Personnel may continue to safely exit by vehicle at 42nd Street or enter/exit by foot at 46th Street."