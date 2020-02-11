UN Seeks $107Mln to Meet Humanitarian Needs in North Korea in 2020 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The United Nations is seeking $107 million to address acute humanitarian needs in North Korea throughout 2020 amid historically low funding levels for that country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us that they are seeking $107 million to support life-saving humanitarian operations," Dujarric told reporters.

"There are acute food nutrition, health, water and sanitation needs, but funding levels for humanitarian operations there remain historically low."

Dujarric said that the requested funding is planned to reach 5.5 million people, particularly needy children and women.

As a result of the humanitarian appeal in 2019 - funded at 27 percent or $32 million - the United Nations was able to obtain the necessary funds to reach 2.5 million people for assistance out of the planned 3.8 million.