UrduPoint.com

UN Seeks $109Mln To Support 1.8Mln People In Eastern Ukraine In 2022 - OCHA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Seeks $109Mln to Support 1.8Mln People in Eastern Ukraine in 2022 - OCHA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani on Tuesday launched the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan seeking $190 million to support next year 1.8 million people affected by the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday.

"The Plan seeks US$190 million to provide humanitarian aid and protection to 1.8 million most vulnerable in 2022," OCHA said in a press release.

Some 2.9 million people are projected to necessitate humanitarian assistance altogether and the response plan will cover education, food, health, protection, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, PCHA added.

In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they proclaimed independence following a coup in Kiev that affected a change in the legally-elected government.

The Ukrainian government has blamed the Donbas crisis on Russia, but Moscow has denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Moscow Water Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence Government Million

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

44 minutes ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, ..

NATO Foreign Ministers Discussed Russia, Belarus, Arms Control in Riga - Stolten ..

13 minutes ago
 IATA Says No Predictions at Present on Omicron Imp ..

IATA Says No Predictions at Present on Omicron Impact on Aviation Industry - Spo ..

13 minutes ago
 DHS marks World AIDS Day

DHS marks World AIDS Day

13 minutes ago
 Russia, Vietnam Stand for Full Implementation of A ..

Russia, Vietnam Stand for Full Implementation of ASEAN Declaration on South Chin ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan produced 18.87 mln mobile units from Jan ..

Pakistan produced 18.87 mln mobile units from Jan to Oct 2021: Dawood

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.