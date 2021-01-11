UrduPoint.com
UN Seeks $1.3Mln To Deliver Life-Saving Aid To Afghanistan Throughout 2021 - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Seeks $1.3Mln to Deliver Life-Saving Aid to Afghanistan Throughout 2021 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United Nations aims to collect $1.3 billion to provide humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, where the number of people in need has skyrocketed to more than 16 million this year, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"This year, the UN and humanitarian partners will seek $1.3 billion to assist over 16 million people with life-saving aid," Dujarric said.

"This is up from the target of 2.3 million people just four years ago - a huge increase in people that need aid."

In 2021, nearly half of the population will require humanitarian support due to the combination of the ongoing conflict, natural disasters, poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic, Dujarric said.

Some 5.5 million of those in need are on the brink of famine and will depend on the international community's ability to mobilize sufficient funds, Dujarric added.

