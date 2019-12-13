UN seeks 1.5 bln USD for South Sudan humanitarian response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations on Friday launched the Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 for South Sudan requesting 1.5 billion U.S. dollars to assist 5.6 million people

At a press briefing, Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said humanitarian needs remain high in the African country despite a relative stable period since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement last year.

He said some 7.5 million South Sudanese people still need assistance or protection and 3.7 million are displaced inside or outside of the country.Women and children continue to be the worst affected, he added.

With improved access across South Sudan, Haq said, the United Nations and hundreds of non-governmental humanitarian organizations will work with authorities and affected communities to re-build lives and livelihoods.

South Sudan had been mired in a civil war since December 2013 between the troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and to former Vice President Riek Machar.

After the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, relative calm was restored to the country, but the parties have repeatedly extended the pre-transitional period and delayed the formation of a transitional government. The Humanitarian Response Plan 2019 for South Sudan sought 1.5 billion U.S. dollars to help 5.7 million people.