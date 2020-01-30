UN Seeks $158Mln For Response to Humanitarian Needs in Eastern Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United Nations launched an appeal for $158 million to fund humanitarian aid for up to 2 million people affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, according to a press release on Friday.

"The Humanitarian Response Plan - a strictly prioritized and comprehensive plan of action - lays out how 56 partners including UN agencies, national and international organizations aim to provide aid to 2 million most vulnerable civilians in 2020," the release said.

The release noted recent developments to ease tensions, including a resumption of talks in the Normandy Four format.

"Yet, the conflict in eastern Ukraine is still active and continues to impact the lives of innocent civilians and produce significant humanitarian needs," UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said in the release.

The UN and humanitarian partner agencies have been on the ground in eastern Ukraine since the conflict erupted in 2014, mobilizing relief worth more than $500 million, according to the release.