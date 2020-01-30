UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Seeks $158Mln For Response To Humanitarian Needs In Eastern Ukraine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

UN Seeks $158Mln For Response to Humanitarian Needs in Eastern Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The United Nations launched an appeal for $158 million to fund humanitarian aid for up to 2 million people affected by the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, according to a press release on Friday.

"The Humanitarian Response Plan - a strictly prioritized and comprehensive plan of action - lays out how 56 partners including UN agencies, national and international organizations aim to provide aid to 2 million most vulnerable civilians in 2020," the release said.

The release noted recent developments to ease tensions, including a resumption of talks in the Normandy Four format.

"Yet, the conflict in eastern Ukraine is still active and continues to impact the lives of innocent civilians and produce significant humanitarian needs," UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine Osnat Lubrani said in the release.

The UN and humanitarian partner agencies have been on the ground in eastern Ukraine since the conflict erupted in 2014, mobilizing relief worth more than $500 million, according to the release.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

57 minutes ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

57 minutes ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

2 hours ago

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Gulf region ..

2 hours ago

Kushner Briefs UN Chief on US Mideast Peace Plan O ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.