UN Seeks $165Mln To Respond To COVID-19 Pandemic In Ukraine - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The UN Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan calls for $165 million to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in that country, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"In conjunction with the launch of the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Ms. Osnat Lubrani today issued the 'Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan to the COVID-19 Pandemic,' calling for US$165 million," the release said.

The new appeal will support the Ukraine government's response until the end of 2020 and stresses that the progression of the COVID-19 will go beyond the spread of the virus, OCHA said.

The plan takes into consideration that while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, there is a concern that Ukraine's health system might not be able to respond to the crisis. The plan projects that up to 21 million people, or more than half of Ukraine's population, could be infected with the virus.

The COVID-19 response plan sets support for Ukraine's health sector, the most vulnerable populations and to ensure food security, among other issues.

On Wednesday, the United Nations has launched a $2-billion global plan to support the most vulnerable countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and avert humanitarian catastrophe in the poorest places in the world.

