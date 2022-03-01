UrduPoint.com

UN Seeks $1.7 Bln For Urgent Ukraine Aid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:27 PM

UN seeks $1.7 bln for urgent Ukraine aid

The United Nations launched an emergency appeal Tuesday for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and refugees fleeing the fighting

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations launched an emergency appeal Tuesday for $1.7 billion to provide urgent humanitarian aid to people caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and refugees fleeing the fighting.

The UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while it projected that more than four million Ukrainian refugees may need help in neighbouring countries in the coming months.

"This is the darkest hour for the people of Ukraine," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

"The crisis has turned very ugly, very fast. We must turn that initial shock and disbelief and uncertainty about the days to come into compassion and solidarity with the millions of ordinary Ukrainians who now need emergency relief and protection." The UN's flash appeal wants $1.

1 billion to assist six million people inside Ukraine for an initial three months.

Up to 40 percent of the funds will be distributed to people directly in cash.

The aid programme also includes food, water and sanitation, support for health care and education services, and shelter assistance to rebuild damaged homes.

The plan also aims to support the authorities in maintaining and setting up transit and reception centres for displaced people.

"We've all been watching the frightening scenes of fear and devastation in Ukraine," Griffiths said.

"Families with small children are hunkered down in basements and subway stations or running for their lives to the terrifying sound of explosions and wailing sirens. Casualty numbers are rising fast.

"We at the UN stand with the Ukrainians in their hour of need."

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Education Water Russia May National University All Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 genera ..

Supreme Court disposes of plea against 2013 general election result

3 minutes ago
 By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10 ..

By-elections in NA-33 Hangu to be held on April 10

3 minutes ago
 Redressal of problems of forward areas population ..

Redressal of problems of forward areas population at LoC atop priorities of gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian cris ..

Putin win in Ukraine ould worsen humanitarian crisis: Blinken

6 minutes ago
 677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

677,000 refugees have fled Ukraine: UN

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>