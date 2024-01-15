Open Menu

UN Seeks $4.2 Billion For Ukraine Aid In 2024

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The United Nations said on Monday it needs $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and help millions who have fled, urging people not to forget the war-torn country's plight as the Gaza war dominates attention.

Russia's war in Ukraine is set to enter its third year in February and the UN said it was vital to maintain support to millions whose lives have been overturned by the conflict.

The UN hopes to reach 8.5 million people within Ukraine and 2.3 million refugees and their host communities in eastern Europe.

"Remember Ukraine?" UN aid chief Martin Griffiths asked as he launched the plan in Geneva.

"Please do not forget Ukraine while there are many other places in the world which grab our attention."

