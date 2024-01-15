UN Seeks $4.2 Billion For Ukraine Aid In 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The United Nations said on Monday it needs $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and help millions who have fled, urging people not to forget the war-torn country's plight as the Gaza war dominates attention.
Russia's war in Ukraine is set to enter its third year in February and the UN said it was vital to maintain support to millions whose lives have been overturned by the conflict.
The UN hopes to reach 8.5 million people within Ukraine and 2.3 million refugees and their host communities in eastern Europe.
"Remember Ukraine?" UN aid chief Martin Griffiths asked as he launched the plan in Geneva.
"Please do not forget Ukraine while there are many other places in the world which grab our attention."
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine airforce says downed two Russian command aircraft7 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan to forge strong software cooperation17 minutes ago
-
Struggles of family farms fuel German discontent17 minutes ago
-
New cargo route important driver for Pakistan-China trade: Ambassador Hashmi28 minutes ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits 26 km WNW of Ollagüe, Chile -- USGS1 hour ago
-
China says 'welcomes' Nauru decision to cut ties with Taiwan1 hour ago
-
One dead as French Indian Ocean island hit by major storm1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks extend gains as Nikkei reaches 34-year high2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Monday2 hours ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Monday2 hours ago
-
UN wants $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 20242 hours ago
-
Pacific nation Nauru cuts ties to Taiwan, switches to China2 hours ago